Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11

Clinical trial for children ages 5 to 11 years old has compeleted.
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer completed its clinical trials and is using the data to analyze the results. The pharmaceutical company will soon be seeking authorization for its vaccine once it is approved by the FDA.

“This is important because this is the first time that we’ve seen any of the data on this reduced dose that’s being used on kids,” said Dr. Bill Hartman, University of Wisconsin Health.

Dr. Hartman says the COVID-19 dose that children 11 and under would take is one-third of the dose that teens and adults take. He also says the results in children were similar to the results in teens and adults.

“But what’s seen is that these kids are able to generate a very strong immune response. The antibody levels were actually pretty close to equal to what the teenager had with the adult dose,” said Dr. Hartman.

Currently, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is already available for people 12 and older.

