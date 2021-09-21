Packers trail Lions 17-14 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers head into halftime trailing the Detroit Lions 17-14.

Aaron Jones had two receiving touchdowns while Aaron Rodgers was 8-10 with 75 yards. The Packers’ offense looked like last year’s league-leading offense, scoring on two of its three drives. But the Lions’ offense ran all over the Packers’ defense, scoring on three of their four possessions for 197 total offensive yards.

The Packers opened the game with their defense on its heels, allowing a touchdown on the first drive of the half. After seven plays and just four minutes, quarterback Jared Goff found former Wisconsin Badger Quintez Cephus for a five-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

But the Packers’ offense responded with a mission to prove last week’s disappointing game stayed in last week. Eight rushes, seven of them from Aaron Jones, totaled 33 yards. A little four-yard toss from Rodgers to Jones gave the Packers their first touchdown of the 2021 season.

The Lions started to move down the field on the ensuing drive, but multiple penalties and a big third-down play gave the Packers the ball back with a chance to take their first lead of the season. A three-and-out would give the Lions the ball back.

They would pick up where they left off. Nine plays and 61 yards ends with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Goff to tight-end TJ Hockenson.

The Packers offense would respond with a mix of the run and the pass, ending with a short one-yard pass to Aaron Jones for a touchdown.

The Lions would kick a field goal in the closing seconds to take the 17-14 lead at halftime.

Aaron Rodgers is 8-10 with 75 passing yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Jones had nine carries for 49 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Davante Adams led the receivers with 29 yards on three receptions. They had 128 total offensive yards.

Jared Goff was 13-16 with 137 yards and two touchdowns. Jamaal Williams had 25 yards on seven carries in his return to Green Bay. The offense had a total of 197 offensive yards.

