Advertisement

Packers RB Aaron Jones loses necklace with father’s ashes in end zone

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fueled by the memory of his father, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones put on a career night during Monday Night Football.

He also lost a little piece of his father on the field.

Jones was wearing a necklace with his father’s ashes and it fell off in the end zone during a touchdown.

Jones said Packers grounds crew staff were combing the field to look for it.

“If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it,” said Jones. “So, I know he’s smiling.”

Jones’ beloved father, Alvin Jones, Sr., passed away in April due to complications from COVID-19.

Against the Lions Monday, Jones caught three receiving touchdowns--a first for a Packers running back since 1942.

No. 33 racked up 67 rushing yards and 48 receiving yards.

The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after an altercation outside a Wendy’s in Weston Sunday night.
1 arrested in Wendy’s altercation
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Four fire departments responded to a fire at a camper in Richfield Sunday evening.
Camper catches fire in Richfield
A BEAUTIFUL day in store with fall temperatures! Much cooler than the past few days
First Alert Weather: Drier and cooler for the rest of week
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul