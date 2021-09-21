Packers RB Aaron Jones loses necklace with father’s ashes in end zone
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fueled by the memory of his father, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones put on a career night during Monday Night Football.
He also lost a little piece of his father on the field.
Jones was wearing a necklace with his father’s ashes and it fell off in the end zone during a touchdown.
Jones said Packers grounds crew staff were combing the field to look for it.
“If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it,” said Jones. “So, I know he’s smiling.”
Jones’ beloved father, Alvin Jones, Sr., passed away in April due to complications from COVID-19.
Against the Lions Monday, Jones caught three receiving touchdowns--a first for a Packers running back since 1942.
No. 33 racked up 67 rushing yards and 48 receiving yards.
The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17.
