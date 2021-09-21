Owners announce Basil in Weston will close on Oct. 2

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Owners of a popular restaurant in Weston say the business will close permanently on Oct. 2.

Basil opened in Weston in December 2009. Original owners Jim and Tee Daly opened the restaurant with what they called a ‘borderless’ menu. The restaurant offered Irish, Thai and American cuisine. The couple’s daughter took over the business in 2018 after working alongside her parents for several years prior.

A message on the business’ Facebook page Monday read in part, “We have decided to pursue new adventures outside of the restaurant world and are excited to spend more time with family, adventuring, and pursuing other passions.”

Basil is located at 2106 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

