No injuries reported in Marshfield house fire

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT
Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was hurt after a house caught fire on Marshfield’s west side.

Crews responded to 512 S. Maryknoll Ave. just after 2 o’clock Monday afternoon.

When crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the home.

A press release from the city of Marshfield said most of the damage was contained to the kitchen area and ground floor thanks to aggressive action by the fire department. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Stevens Point City Council to vote on plans for redesigning Business 51