Mineral Point 11-year-old competing in USA Mullet Championships

Easton Brunett, 11-years-old, grows mullet for national competition
Easton Brunett, 11-years-old, grows mullet for national competition(Samantha Brunett)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old Mineral Point boy has a haircut so good, it could win him some cold hard cash.

Easton Brunett is currently competing in the USA Mullet Championships. It’s a virtual competition for a cash prize and he’s already made it to the top 100 in the nation.

“I like long hair and it just feels nice,” said Easton.

The competition is simple, whoever gets the most likes on their picture on Facebook advances to the next round. Voting for this round closes at the end of the day on Wednesday, September 22.

The top 25 will advance for the chance to win a $2,500 cash prize. If Easton wins, he already knows what he’ll do with the money.

“I’m probably going to buy a dirt bike with it,” said Easton.

It’s taken him almost a year to grow this luscious lettuce. He was inspired at his father’s birthday party.

“At my dad’s birthday party, we had a sign in the garage that said business in the front, party in the back, because the party was actually in our backyard,” said Easton.

The hairdo has earned him the nickname “Mullet Man” amongst friends and his parents say it’s now easy to spot him on the football field, with his hair flowing out from the bottom of his helmet.

Win or lose, Easton says he hopes to keep the mullet and compete again next year, saying he is “just having fun joining in on the competition.”

