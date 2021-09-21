Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club announces $2M expansion and renovation project

Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin next month on a $2 million expansion and renovation project at the Boys & Girls Club in Wausau.

The Caroline S. Mark Site, located at 1710 N 2nd Street in Wausau opened in 2001.

The STEM, art, academic and sensory-friendly spaces will be renovated. An elementary program center, teen commons,  and dance and fitness studio will be added. The Boys & Girls Club will also add a counseling office for career and post-secondary planning.

According to a news release, the expanded and renovated Caroline S. Mark Site will also be home to the new state-of-the[1]art Impact100 Greater Wausau Teaching Kitchen.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Sept. 29.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after an altercation outside a Wendy’s in Weston Sunday night.
1 arrested in Wendy’s altercation
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
A BEAUTIFUL day in store with fall temperatures! Much cooler than the past few days
First Alert Weather: Drier and cooler for the rest of week
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Four fire departments responded to a fire at a camper in Richfield Sunday evening.
Camper catches fire in Richfield

Latest News

Seeking support, practicing self care when you're pregnant during the pandemic
Seeking support, practicing self care when you're pregnant during the pandemic
Basil restaurant in Weston to close Oct. 2
Basil restaurant in Weston to close Oct. 2
Town of Enterprise fire
Oneida County cabin destroyed following weekend chimney fire
Stevens Point City Council approves preliminary Business 51 redesign plans
Stevens Point City Council approves preliminary Business 51 redesign plans