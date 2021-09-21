Advertisement

Bow hunting season returns

Deer stands pose greatest chance of injury to hunters
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bow hunting season arrived in Wisconsin September 18.  As the weather cools, hunters will be heading to the fields and forests in search of game.

Because of the mild winter last year, a lot of deer populations are higher than normal this year.

“We’re anticipating deer harvest numbers to be a little higher this year than they were last year and that’s a good thing.  Across the north we’ve been at a point where we’re looking in some counties for the population to grow, provide more opportunity.  But in the southern half of the state, more often than not, there’s concern,” said Wisconsin State Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl.

Hunters are allowed one buck per permit.  Antlerless deer harvests vary from county to county, depending on how productive they are.  Farmland often has bigger numbers of deer because they thrive in that environment.

Limits on antlerless deer are also determined by the damage overpopulation can cause.  Factors include ecological issues, crop and residential damage and transportation safety.

Hunters have safety considerations  of their own.  Bow hunting is done primarily in close proximity, so stray arrows from other hunters are  rarely an issue.  The DNR says hunters are more likely to get injured in a fall from a tree stand.

“Really the biggest safety consideration is for the hunters’ safety as they enter or exit their deer stands.  It’s very popular to hunt from an elevated stand, especially during the archery and crossbow seasons,” Pritzl said.

Hunters who use permanent wooden structures should always check for rot that may have occurred since last season to help prevent those falls.

