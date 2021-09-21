Aaron Jones scores four touchdowns as Packers beat Lions 35-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Jones had four offensive touchdowns while the defense shut out the Lions in the second half to win 35-17.

Aaron Rodgers bounced back well from a disappointing season opener, completing 22 of 26 passes and throwing for 255 yards with four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns were to Aaron Jones, who added a rushing touchdown. Jones had 67 rushing yards and 48 receiving yards to lead the offense.

Davante Adams had 121 yards with eight receptions, Robert Tonyan had three receptions for 52 yards and Randall Cobb had three receptions for 26 yards.

After allowing 197 total offensive yards in the first half, the defense turned it around in the second half. They forced a fumble and recorded an interception. Their biggest play was a crucial fourth-down stop with the Lions threatening to take the lead.

The Packers opened the game with their defense on its heels, allowing a touchdown on the first drive of the half. After seven plays and just four minutes, quarterback Jared Goff found former Wisconsin Badger Quintez Cephus for a five-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

But the Packers’ offense responded with a mission to prove last week’s disappointing game stayed in last week. Eight rushes, seven of them from Aaron Jones, totaled 33 yards. A little four-yard toss from Rodgers to Jones gave the Packers their first touchdown of the 2021 season.

The Lions started to move down the field on the ensuing drive, but multiple penalties and a big third-down play gave the Packers the ball back with a chance to take their first lead of the season. A three-and-out would give the Lions the ball back.

They would pick up where they left off. Nine plays and 61 yards ends with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Goff to tight-end TJ Hockenson.

The Packers’ offense would respond with a mix of the run and the pass, ending with a short one-yard pass to Aaron Jones for a touchdown.

The Lions would kick a field goal in the closing seconds to take the 17-14 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Packers started with the ball. Aaron Rodgers passed John Elway for 10th on the all-time passing yards list with a 50-yard completion to Davante Adams.

A few plays later, Rodgers finds tight-end Robert Tonyan for a 22-yard touchdown completion.

The Lions would drive into Packers territory but a big stop on fourth down would result in a turnover on downs.

The Packers would flip the script again on the Lions, using up six minutes of the clock before Rodgers finds Aaron Jones on toss to the side and the Packers take a commanding 28-17 lead.

Goff would struggle with a snap on the next drive and the Packers defense would get its first turnover of the season. The offense returns the favor with a one-yard Aaron Jones touchdown run.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.