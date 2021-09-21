Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in Marathon crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died following a crash Monday evening in Marathon.

Investigators said the crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway N and County Road B. That location is east of Highway 107. One person died at the scene. A second person was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause remains under investigation. The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

