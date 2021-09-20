Advertisement

Wood County Health Department to offer free drive-thru COVID testing this week

(FILE) COVID-19 drive-thru testing
(FILE) COVID-19 drive-thru testing(KOLN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Sept. 20-24. No appointment is needed.

Testing is in the city parking lot off of 3rd Avenue between Centralia Center and the Tribune Building. People should look for the white trailer with the Wood County logo. Testing is offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The PCR test will be offered. Results take 3-5 days.

