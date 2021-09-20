Advertisement

Wisconsin 7-day average of new COVID cases is more than 2,700 per day

(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the seven-day average of new COVID-19 is 2,741. On Sunday, 1,267 new cases were recorded.

The seven-day average of positive cases by test is 8.1%

Eleven new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the overall total deaths to 7,837 since the pandemic began.

In Wisconsin, 56.2% of people have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. Fifty-three percent have completed the vaccine series.

At the height of the pandemic Wisconsin, the seven-day average of cases the week of Nov. 12, 2020 was 6,439 cases.

