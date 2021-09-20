Advertisement

Wausau School Board to discuss COVID mitigation strategies at Monday’s meeting

District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board will meet in the John Muir Middle School Auditorium on Monday evening to discuss the district’s COVID policies.

The special board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Topics to be discussed include mitigation efforts, contact tracing and quarantines, and virtual elementary options.

Currently, masks are recommended but not required by staff or students in the classroom. However, they are required in the school health offices and school buses.

District-wide there were 65 total COVID-19 cases.

NewsChannel 7′s Brittany Dobbins is covering Monday’s meeting. This article will be updated once the meeting has adjourned.

