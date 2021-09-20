Advertisement

Wausau again seeking proposals for Westside Battery building

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The city of Wausau is again collecting proposals to develop the vacant Westside Battery location. The building has been city-owned since 2014. The property is located at 415 S. 1st Ave.

Previous proposals to develop the site into a restaurant have fallen through. The Westside Battery building is approximately 3,080 square feet and includes a partial basement.

Proposals are due by Oct. 14. Proposals must include 1. proposed property purchase or lease price; 2. estimated construction value; 3. estimated taxable value; 4. architectural renderings of the proposed construction; 5. any request for city participation

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

