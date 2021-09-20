Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses. At the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities.
The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated. Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point.
UW System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester.
