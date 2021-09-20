Advertisement

Navy sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be laid to rest Saturday in Antigo

Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg
Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg(The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - An Antigo native killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941 will be laid to rest Saturday in his hometown. Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg, 23, was killed during World War II. He was accounted for on March 25, 2021.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Doernenburg was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. Four-hundred-and-twenty-nine crewmen, including Doernenburg, were killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized.

Doernenburg’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Doernenburg will be buried on Sept. 25.

