Crews responding to house fire in Village of Biron

TOWN OF BIRON, Wis. (WSAW) - Several crews are responding to a house fire on Huffman Road in the Village of Biron in Wood County.

Chief Rober Piatt with the Grand Rapids Fire Department says the call came in just before 1:30 A.M. Monday.

According to Chief Piatt, the building was a single family home that has suffered a lot of smoke and fire damage. The chief says there were no injuries.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the morning as they continue to battle hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.