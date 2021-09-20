Biron fire destroys couple’s home

BIRON, Wis. (WSAW) - A fire broke out in a single-family home in the village of Biron early this morning.

Homeowner Ed Pederson woke to the sound of smoke alarms around 1:20 a.m.

He said the smoke was up to a height of about five feet in their bedroom, despite the door being closed to the rest of the house. He went down the hall and opened another door into the dining room, and discovered the fire in the kitchen and dining areas.

He hurried back to the bedroom where he and his wife were able to get out of the house through a bedroom window.

“Half the structure is definitely a total loss. The other half definitely has some smoke damage, but hopefully a lot of personal belongings can be retrieved,” said Biron Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Dillingham.

Fire crews from Biron, Grand Rapids and Plover worked for five hours to put out the fire.

“It was definitely an effort between every department that came out,” Dillingham said.

Neither of the homeowners were hurt in the fire.

