UWSP football hosts 11th annual ‘pink game’

UW Stevens Point hosted their 11th annual pink game on Saturday.
UW Stevens Point hosted their 11th annual pink game on Saturday.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point football hosted their 11th annual “pink game” supporting breast cancer awareness on Saturday.

The event included many fans wearing pink attire, t-shirt sales and other fundraisers for breast cancer awareness and the Pointers wearing pink uniforms. Proceeds went to benefit multiple non-profits that support breast cancer awareness.

Cathy Ostrowski, the marketing and community relations specialist for Team Schierl Companies, has been involved in the event for many years.

“It’s overwhelming. Because the community has embraced us for so many years. And we’re always getting calls saying ‘when is the pink game this year, when can we come out. how can we help,” Ostrowski said.

The event raised $44,000 in 2019, but breast cancer survivor Erin Brandes says a day like Saturday means much more than that.

“When you’re going through breast cancer, that’s the most important thing. Having so much support because you need it day in and day out to continue to feel good, be motivated. To continue to fight. To see everybody here out to support breast cancer and want to support everybody is amazing,” Brandes said.

UW-Stevens Point lost their home opener against UW-Stout 45 to 14.

