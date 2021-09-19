UWSP Falls to UW-Stout in their first home game in 672 days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The atmosphere and backing for the cause at the annual Pink Game were off the charts, but on the field, the UW-Stevens Point football team (2-1) suffered a 45-14 defeat at home to visiting UW-Stout (3-0) in non-conference play on Saturday.

Max Herro (Dousman, Wis./Kettle Moraine) ran for a touchdown and threw for another to account for the Pointers scoring. Herro completed 15 passes for 171 yards. Markell Outlaw (Riverdale, Ill./Donald E. Gavit) and Joe Hare (Arlington Heights, Ill./St. Viatore) combined for 10 catches.

Tyler Van Ess (Two Rivers, Wis./Two Rivers) led the Pointers’ defense with nine tackles. Jawahn Downing (Willowbrook, Ill./Hinsdale South) and Wayde Ernstmeyer (Reedsburg, Wis./Reedsburg Area) each had an interception for UWSP.

Things looked promising on UWSP’s first offensive drive. Herro guided the offense 58 yards on 12 plays, but Victor Ponterio’s (Melrose, Wis./Melrose-Mindoro)\field goal attempt was no good. It took the Blue Devils just three plays to go 80 yards on the ensuing drive for a 6-0 lead after a missed PAT. Momentum quickly swung in UW-Stout’s favor. The Blue Devils converted an interception into a touchdown and made in 14-0 with a two-point conversion.

Jahi Stigall (Chicago, Ill./DePaul College Prep) had a 71-yard return on the kickoff and a Bleu Devils’ penalty gave the Pointers the ball at the UWS 11. Herro needed just three plays to get UWSP on the board, finding the end zone on a one yard run.The UWSP offense sputtered int eh second quarter while the Blue Devils found the end zone twice to take a 28-6 lead to halftime.

UW-Stout added a touchdown in its first possession of the third quarter essentially putting the game out of reach.

At the end of the third quarter, Herro completed a pair of passes, including an eight-yard completion to hare for a touchdown. Jermaine Moore Jr. (North Chicago, Ill./Carmel Catholic) converted the two-point conversion making it 35-14.

The Blue Devils scored a field goal and touchdown on their first two possessions of the fourth quarter while ending both UWSP drives with interceptions to close the game.

The Pointers will take a bye week next week before beginning conference play on Oct. 2 at home against UW-Eau Claire in the Spud Bowl. Kickoff against the Blugolds is set for 1:00 p.m.

