Tropical Storm Peter forms over Atlantic Ocean

A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic...
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Peter has formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system is centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Peter is expected to bring rain to the islands including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression has formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Tropical depression

Seventeen is located about 330 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Forecasters say it is expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday or on Monday.

