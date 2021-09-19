Advertisement

Pickup truck and motorcycle crash in Waupaca County under investigation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF MUKWA, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle Saturday evening on State Hwy 54 at Ferry St. in Mukwa is under investigation.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation determined the pickup truck was heading westbound on State Hwy 54 and turned south onto Ferry Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

They say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Hwy 54, and collided with the pickup truck on the passenger side.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah by Theda Star.

Authorities did not say if the truck driver was injured.

No names or further details have been released.

