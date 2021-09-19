Advertisement

Brewers clinch fourth consecutive playoff appearance

Milwaukee Brewers' Pablo Reyes scores reacts after scoring during the eighth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Pablo Reyes scores reacts after scoring during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Reyes scored on a hit by Kolten Wong. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers clinched their fourth consecutive playoff appearance with a 6-4 win against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The fourth consecutive appearance is the longest stretch in franchise history.

The Brewers entered the night with their magic number at two. They needed a loss from the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds to clinch the appearance.

Entering the eighth inning and the Reds and Padres having already lost, the Brewers were tied with the Cubs 4-4. Back-up catcher Manny Pina hit his second home run of the night to put the Brewers up 5-4 and give them the lead for good. Josh Hader recorded the save.

The Brewers’ magic number for the NL Central division is now at three. The earliest they could clinch the division is on Monday.

