Advertisement

Wis. quadruple homicide suspect in custody

Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.
Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities.

According to WEAU, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself turned himself into Gilbert, Arizona, Police Department Friday on a Dunn County warrant.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs has been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling back to Minn. in the last couple of weeks.

It is unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week. Suggs has not been interviewed yet, so there is no new information at this time.

He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The investigation will continue with the assistance of St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota BCA and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police are looking for a suspect and green van involved in a strong-armed robbery on...
Wausau Police searching for van, strong armed robbery suspect
Health department finds little wrong during inspection of Erbert & Gerbert’s in Wausau
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery,...
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018
Fred Prehn
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman
Colby-Abbotsford football game cancelled, teams hope to play later in the year

Latest News

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
This is a generic photo of a pit bull. This is not a photograph from the incident.
Dog attacks Wisconsin Rapids officer, gun fired
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
In Florida, Wyoming, agents search for man, missing fiance
La Fiesta in Wausau, WI.
Wausau celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with La Fiesta