Wausau celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with La Fiesta

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - September is National Hispanic Heritage Month, and people in Wausau celebrated with La Fiesta at Brockmeyer Park Saturday, Sept. 18.

La Fiesta is the first of its kind to be held in Wausau. Organizers said it brings the community together to learn from one another and experience different cultures.

“This is community together in action right here, people coming together,” Director of the American Hispanic Association, Tony Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez noted that the Hispanic community has grown in Wausau.

“It’s a community that needs to be integrated, and that’s in the purest sense of the term, both communities can get together and learn from each other and live in community like were supposed to be doing.”

Organizers said La Fiesta helped with that integration with their soccer and softball tournaments.

“Because we want to be united at La Fiesta today, so being here at La Fiesta is not just exclusive of the Hispanic community but we’re inviting everyone who wants to celebrate with us,” Hispanic Community Coordinator, Mariana Savela said.

The softball tournament director, Michael Tulickas said he was most looking forward to seeing more community engagement.

“Just seeing people come together, honestly is the biggest thing in my mind. And seeing all the different vendors and everything like that and just to help everybody with small businesses and all the sponsors. just big to get everyone out here.”

One vendor worker said she was happy to be at La Fiesta.

“We’re so happy and you know it’s like the first event, like Hispanic event, so we’re really happy to be here. So glad that everyone is just coming together you know,” Los Victor’s worker, Yecenia Maya said.

Gonzalez emphasized one thing he wanted people to take away from La Fiesta.

“We all bleed red, that’s pretty much it. that we all you know we have different cultures to bring to the table and instead of not liking them or displacing them, enjoy them.”

Organizers said they are looking forward to the future to host more events like La Fiesta.

The soccer and softball tournaments will end at 9 p.m. Saturday, along with live music.

