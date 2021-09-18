Advertisement

New sculpture celebrates bond between Poland and United States

Sculpture dedicated Saturday in Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point
Sculpture dedicated Saturday in Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point
Sculpture dedicated Saturday in Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds gathered at the Cultural Commons of Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point Saturday to celebrate and dedicate a new sculpture celebrating Polish-American heritage.

The sculpture entitled “For Your Freedom and Ours” represents the bond and unity Poland and the United States have shared over the years. Sculptor Boleslaw Kochanowski wanted something significant for both cultures.

“I like to advance or Polish heritage,” said Kochanowski, “and what a wonderful way to acknowledge American history and Polish history intertwined.”

The sculpture features two symbols of the country. The bald eagle represents the United States. The white eagle represents Poland. The white eagle is adorned with a crown, as the Polish flag does when it is flown overseas. The eagles are turned away from each other, signifying they’re guarding the other’s flank.

Kochanowksi, along with his three sons, spent over 2,000 man-hours to complete the project. The sculpture stands over 20 feet high.

The placement in Stevens Point is significant as Portage County represents the county with the highest number of Polish-decent per capita in the U.S.

“Cultural Commons is symbolic of what a community means,” said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “A few people come up with an idea to do something fabulous, and then more people join and more people join.”

The sculpture is important to Kochanowski, not just as a personal point of pride, but he hopes it inspires more people to get in touch with where they came from.

“It’s very important to keep our heritage alive because people get assimilated into this country and they don’t have a clue where they came from,” said Kochanowski. “It’s people like me through my art that want to spark that interest, intrigue for them.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police are looking for a suspect and green van involved in a strong-armed robbery on...
Wausau Police searching for van, strong armed robbery suspect
Health department finds little wrong during inspection of Erbert & Gerbert’s in Wausau
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery,...
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018
Fred Prehn
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman
Colby-Abbotsford football game cancelled, teams hope to play later in the year

Latest News

Tournament held in Rib Mountain draws competitors from around the country
“Bladetoberfest” saber tournament sign of growing new sport
This is a generic photo of a pit bull. This is not a photograph from the incident.
Dog attacks Wisconsin Rapids officer, gun fired
La Fiesta in Wausau, WI.
Wausau celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with La Fiesta
Temps jumping back into the 80s for the afternoon.
First Alert Weather - Suntabulous weather for the weekend as temps climb