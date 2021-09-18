New sculpture celebrates bond between Poland and United States

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds gathered at the Cultural Commons of Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point Saturday to celebrate and dedicate a new sculpture celebrating Polish-American heritage.

The sculpture entitled “For Your Freedom and Ours” represents the bond and unity Poland and the United States have shared over the years. Sculptor Boleslaw Kochanowski wanted something significant for both cultures.

“I like to advance or Polish heritage,” said Kochanowski, “and what a wonderful way to acknowledge American history and Polish history intertwined.”

The sculpture features two symbols of the country. The bald eagle represents the United States. The white eagle represents Poland. The white eagle is adorned with a crown, as the Polish flag does when it is flown overseas. The eagles are turned away from each other, signifying they’re guarding the other’s flank.

Kochanowksi, along with his three sons, spent over 2,000 man-hours to complete the project. The sculpture stands over 20 feet high.

The placement in Stevens Point is significant as Portage County represents the county with the highest number of Polish-decent per capita in the U.S.

“Cultural Commons is symbolic of what a community means,” said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “A few people come up with an idea to do something fabulous, and then more people join and more people join.”

The sculpture is important to Kochanowski, not just as a personal point of pride, but he hopes it inspires more people to get in touch with where they came from.

“It’s very important to keep our heritage alive because people get assimilated into this country and they don’t have a clue where they came from,” said Kochanowski. “It’s people like me through my art that want to spark that interest, intrigue for them.”

