The Hilight Zone Week 5

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Week 5 of The Hilight Zone features 10 games from across the area, including our Game of the Week between a pair of Great Northern Conference Rivals. Rhinelander last beat Medford 10 years ago, and lost to the Raiders in the 2020 season finale with the conference title on the line. Tonight, the Hodags got their revenge.

In the CWC-Large, Amherst and Stratford both backed up their top-five ranking with road wins over conference foes.

The #2 team in 8-man football, Newman Catholic, played their first game without star running back Thomas Bates, who tore his ACL last week. The Fighting Cardinals ran like a machine, blowing out Port Edwards 55-0.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.