First Alert Weather - Suntabulous weather for the weekend as temps climb

Expect an awesometastic start to the weekend weather-wise, as plenty of suntabulous weather returns, as does the much warmer temperatures. After a cool start Saturday morning, temperatures will soar into the 70s for Saturday and the 80s for Sunday… fitting, for the last weekend of summer. (Fall begins Wednesday at 2:20pm)

Most locations started the weekend with temperatures in the 30s (WSAW)

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Monday afternoon and evening with some stronger storms possible, especially in southern Wisconsin by the early evening hours. For those headed to Lambeau Field Monday Night for the Packers Game, you’ll want to make sure you take along some rain gear, as showers and storms will push into the Green Bay Area by the early evening hours. Go Pack Go!

While showers and thunderstorms wind down a bit for Tuesday, much cooler air will quickly push into Wisconsin with daytime highs dropping into the lower 60s for the middle of next week. As mentioned, Fall begins Wednesday and high temperatures will struggle to remain in the lower 60s for that afternoon. In addition, overnight lows will start dipping back into the 30s at times and some areas in the Northwoods, *may* see their first frosty temperatures of the season by early Thursday morning.

Last weekend of summer will remain summer-like, with the much cooler conditions arriving by the start of Fall, Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. (WSAW)

