Dog attacks Wisconsin Rapids officer, gun fired

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids officer is injured after being attacked by a pit bull dog at a Wisconsin Rapids home.

The incident happened Saturday morning at 11:42 a.m.

The officer was checking on the status of a juvenile runaway on the 3000 block of Shady Lane.

The dog charged out of the home and attacked the officer three times, biting and causing many injuries.

During the third attack, the officer fired his weapon to prevent the dog from causing further injuries.

The press release said the officer was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries.

The pit bull was sent to a veterinarian for medical testing.

This is a developing story.

