Advertisement

“Bladetoberfest” saber tournament sign of growing new sport

Tournament held in Rib Mountain draws competitors from around the country
Tournament held in Rib Mountain draws competitors from around the country
Tournament held in Rib Mountain draws competitors from around the country(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Millions of people grew up watching saber fights in sci-fi movies. Now, the opportunity to wield one for oneself is a possibility.

The Saber Legion was formed nearly seven years ago by a small group in Minnesota, looking to replicate the battles from some of their favorite movies. That small backyard group grew into an international hobby-sport that continues to grow.

The Wisconsin Charter of the Saber Legion is headed by Seth Clendenning, who was introduced to saber battles by a family member.

“I was sold immediately,” said Clendenning. “I don’t think I’ve missed a practice in over three years.”

Held at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Rib Mountain Saturday, Clendenning and the Wisconsin Charter put on “Bladetoberfest”, a tournament coinciding with the fall holiday.

“This is called “Bladetoberfest”, not all that different than the German holiday,” said Clendenning, “And yes it starts in September.”

The process works similar to that of fencing, with points being awarded for a contact using the saber. Matches are played to ten. The tournament began with pool play before a bracketed tournament.

For many competitors, it’s not just a fun, physical activity, but it’s an opportunity to meet friends in a social activity.

“Even though this is a competition, we’re always cheering each other on,” said Clendenning. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or your background, so on and so forth. We’re all really on the same team.”

Clendenning and the Saber Legion are always looking for more participants. It’s free to join. More information on how to join can be found here or on their Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police are looking for a suspect and green van involved in a strong-armed robbery on...
Wausau Police searching for van, strong armed robbery suspect
Health department finds little wrong during inspection of Erbert & Gerbert’s in Wausau
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery,...
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018
Fred Prehn
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman
Colby-Abbotsford football game cancelled, teams hope to play later in the year

Latest News

Sculpture dedicated Saturday in Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point
New sculpture celebrates bond between Poland and United States
This is a generic photo of a pit bull. This is not a photograph from the incident.
Dog attacks Wisconsin Rapids officer, gun fired
La Fiesta in Wausau, WI.
Wausau celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with La Fiesta
Temps jumping back into the 80s for the afternoon.
First Alert Weather - Suntabulous weather for the weekend as temps climb