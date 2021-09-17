Advertisement

Wood County woman lending a hand in Hurricane Ida relief

Tanya Schulz is working with the American Red Cross in damage assessment in Louisiana
Tanya Schulz of Port Edwards took this photo while helping the American Red Cross in Louisiana(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Tanya Schulz first joined the American Red Cross in 2017. Her “adopted family” was living in Florida at the time, affected by Hurricane Irma. After watching that and the events of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisana, she didn’t know what to do.

“I felt helpless,” said Schulz, “but I had a really dear friend of mine who suggested I join the American Red Cross if I wanted to help, so I did.”

Now, the Port Edwards resident is on her third national deployment with the Red Cross, currently in Louisana, assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Schulz works assessing the damage of the hurricane and informing other organizations of the primary needs of people living in the aftermath.

“There are many different teams down here for feeding, shelter and providing distribution of emergency supplies,” said Schulz.

Many are still without power as well in the state and there’s still no clear deadline as to when power might fully be restored.

It’s a two-week trip for Schulz, who knows she may be a small cog in the machine, but it’s the many hands that make progress happen.

“I’m just one person. I play just one small role,” said Schulz, “but collectively we all play our small roles and help the people the can’t help themselves right now and I think that’s super important.”

Schulz works with the North Central Chapter of the American Red Cross in Wausau. She said she has run into one other person from the Wausau area while in Louisana but has also met people from all around the world there to help.

To find out more about the North Central Chapter of the American Red Cross, visit here.

