Wisconsin Education Fair coming to Mid-State Technical College

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will host a Wisconsin Education Fair for area high school students, parents and other prospective adult students from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The fair is open to the public, and there is no fee to attend.

The event will be held in the Wisconsin Rapids Campus gymnasium, located at E Building, 500 32nd Street North.

More than 60 representatives from colleges, trade schools and the military will be in attendance. Attendees will move around the gym to review higher education options.

Participants can register in advance at http://gotocollegefairs.com. Early registration is not required but provides participants with a barcode that can be scanned at the table of any institution of interest in lieu of filling out interest cards.

Mid-State, one of 16 colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System, offers associate degrees, technical diplomas and certificates in a variety of high-demand fields. With campuses in Adams, Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids, the College district serves a resident population of approximately 172,421.

