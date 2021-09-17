What to know about mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the VA

(WSAW) - In its ongoing effort to protect Veterans against COVID-19, VA now requires all employees working with veteran patients to be vaccinated as a condition of employment.

VA was the first Federal government agency to require any employee, volunteer or contractor who works in, visits or provides direct patient care in VHA facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19, leading the way for other government entities and health care facilities across the nation. VA also encourages veterans, their caregivers and loved ones to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others in the fight against COVID-19.

As with other vaccinations, employees may also be vaccinated from outside providers or submit a valid medical or religious exemption to meet the requirements of this mandate.

Dr. Elizabeth Brill is the Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Veterans Health Administration. She joined NewsChannel 7 via satellite to discuss what veterans and visitors need to know.

