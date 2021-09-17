Advertisement

What to know about mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the VA

Dr. Alan Sorkey receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in...
Dr. Alan Sorkey receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - In its ongoing effort to protect Veterans against COVID-19, VA now requires all employees working with veteran patients to be vaccinated as a condition of employment.

VA was the first Federal government agency to require any employee, volunteer or contractor who works in, visits or provides direct patient care in VHA facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19, leading the way for other government entities and health care facilities across the nation. VA also encourages veterans, their caregivers and loved ones to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others in the fight against COVID-19.

As with other vaccinations, employees may also be vaccinated from outside providers or submit a valid medical or religious exemption to meet the requirements of this mandate.

Dr. Elizabeth Brill is the Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Veterans Health Administration. She joined NewsChannel 7 via satellite to discuss what veterans and visitors need to know.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect wanted
A local business helps pay six months of mortgage for a family in need of financial assistance.
Wausau business gives life-changing surprise to family following freak accident
Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to...
Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy
The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
Taco Bell submits proposal to build restaurant in Rib Mountain
Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident

Latest News

Pittsville FFA’s Cranberry Tours begin Sept. 24
3 babies recently born to Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy
Mural design
Mural for Hume water reservoir to be discussed at Marshfield Plan Commission meeting on Tuesday
Colby-Abbotsford football game cancelled, teams hope to play later in the year