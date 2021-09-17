Wausau Police searching for van, strong armed robbery suspect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for help finding a man who got away in a van after a robbery Friday morning.

It happened just before 9:40 a.m. at a business near 6th and Stark Streets. Officers were called to the scene for a strong-armed robbery.

Police said the employee was walking in the parking lot when the incident happened. The suspect got into the passenger side of a green van and the vehicle drove off. Police said the van is missing its right-rear hubcap and there’s a hitch on the back.

The robbery suspect had his face covered but is described as a medium build man, between 5′8″-5′10″. At the time of the reported robbery, the suspect was wearing a black baseball hat with a bull breathing fire on the front and the color red under the bill.

Police did not say what was taken from the victim or whether the person was hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information on the van or the suspect to call Wausau Police at (715) 261-7811.

