Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect wanted
A local business helps pay six months of mortgage for a family in need of financial assistance.
Wausau business gives life-changing surprise to family following freak accident
Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to...
Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy
The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
Taco Bell submits proposal to build restaurant in Rib Mountain
Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
FDA vaccine advisers debate the need for COVID booster shots.
Boosters won't end pandemic
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16,...
Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time