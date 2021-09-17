Rodgers tells team ‘we move on’ after disappointing season opener performance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers knows what it’s like to lose in an embarrassing fashion. He’s also aware of how to respond from it.

In the past week following the Packers’ embarrassing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, Rodgers kept a calm voice when speaking to the media. He says that’s on purpose.

“Every time I’m up here, it’s a message to all of [my teammates],” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is trying to keep his teammates from overreacting to Sunday’s loss.

“We won a lot of games around here. We lost a few. But we move in,” Rodgers said.

It’s been a central theme in both Rodgers’ messaging and the team’s practices this week—nothing about the plan is changing.

“There shouldn’t be this drastic change. If it’s good enough to get you to this point, you shouldn’t be doing it,” Rodgers said.

Davante Adams, who was recently voted captain of the team, echoed Rodgers’ words.

There’s no real reason to freak out. Especially the weird game that it was. It kind of makes it easier to bounce back,” Adams said.

The offense was never able to get into a rhythm on Sunday, partially due to the team only having the chance to run 12 plays before the two-minute warning in the first half. But like Rodgers’ emphasized, “we’re not going to be held prisoner mentally by that poor performance.”

While Rodgers says he saw nothing different in practice, Adams says he noticed an adjustment in their attitude.

“I saw a really good practice. I saw energy today. This is probably one of the quicker flushes I’ve seen in terms of the coaches and how people responded to it,” Adams said.

The team has yet to lose back-to-back games under head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers’ didn’t seem too concerned about it happening now.

“I’ve been pretty good for a while. You have a s----- game like that, you usually bounce right back to average things out,” Rodgers said.

