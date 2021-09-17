Pittsville FFA’s Cranberry Tours begin Sept. 24

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pittsville FFA and FFA Alumni will begin its annual cranberry marsh tours on Saturday, Sept. 24. Tours will also be held Sept. 29, and Oct. 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22.

Splash of Red Cranberry Harvest Tours helps pay for student scholarships, trips and other activities.

The tour costs $25 per person. The tour begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Pittsville School Auditorium located on Elementary Avenue just off First Avenue in Pittsville. The tours start with an introductory video at 9:15 a.m. for early arrivals.

The tour includes visiting a current marsh under construction, the opportunity to pick fresh fruit from the vine, the chance to observe harvesting, testing, cleaning and freezing of the berries. Attendees will return to the school and enjoy a tasty cranberry-based lunch and dessert made by a local foods class at Pittsville High School. All tours include a cranberry treat, juice, and fresh cranberries for each guest to take home.

Tours generally run from 9:30 a.m.- noon with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 715-884-6412.

