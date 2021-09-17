Advertisement

Mural for Hume water reservoir to be discussed at Marshfield Plan Commission meeting on Tuesday

Mural design
Mural design(City of Marshfield)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Plan Commission could approve the final design for a mural at the South Hume water reservoir at its meeting on Tuesday.

In July, Marshfield Utilities requested artists submit designs for a wrap to be applied to the water reservoir located at 2105 South Hume Avenue. Last month, a design was selected.

The mural will cover a 30-foot-high by 40-foot-wide portion of Hume reservoir and will face Veterans Parkway. Stratford sign will be applying the artwork using an adhesive similar to vehicle wraps.

The guidelines for submissions were that the artwork should be community-centric, target or highlight community growth, and is welcoming. Marshfield Utilities employees and commissioners had the opportunity to vote for their top two choices and a winning artwork was selected.

