Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader from his post even though his term has ended.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ruled against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the lawsuit be brought seeking an order forcing Fred Prehn off the board.

Prehn is a Wausau dentist appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. Prehn has refused to step down since his term expired May 1, denying Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintaining a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect wanted
A local business helps pay six months of mortgage for a family in need of financial assistance.
Wausau business gives life-changing surprise to family following freak accident
Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to...
Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy
The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
Taco Bell submits proposal to build restaurant in Rib Mountain
Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident

Latest News

Packers placing Za’Darius Smith on Injured Reserve
Up and down temperatures for the next several times. We'll see the 80s this weekend, and jump...
First Alert Weather: Up & down temperatures ahead
Dr. Alan Sorkey receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in...
What to know about mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the VA
Pittsville FFA’s Cranberry Tours begin Sept. 24