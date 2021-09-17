Advertisement

Health department finds little wrong during inspection of Erbert & Gerbert’s in Wausau

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department has released its report following its inspection of Erbert and Gerbert’s in Wausau.

A former employee posted videos on Facebook alleging the restaurant was in violations of health and cleanliness standards. The employee was terminated on Sept. 11-- the same day the video appeared on Facebook. The health department conducted an inspection on Sept. 13.

Marathon County Health Department Environmental Health and Safety Director Dale Grosskurth said if anyone sees what they believe is a health violation at a restaurant, they should contact the health department instead of only posting the claims to social media.

Grosskurth said there were violations, however, they were not to the level of impacting a person’s health. He said a correction plan was issued and the violations will be reinspected on Sept. 20.

The restaurant’s most serious violation was a dirty drain line from the ice machine and the air gap was not within 30 inches of the machine. There was some mold on wire shelving in a reach-in cooler. The report states it was a non-food contact surface.

Grosskurth explained that the health department’s goal during inspections is to work with businesses so they can be successful.

