Advertisement

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Pumpkin spice french toast

Grilling With Sunrise 7 (6-18-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7 (6-18-2021)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

1 cup milk (Whole milk or 1/2 and 1/2 work best, but any milk will do)

3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling or your French toast will turn out extra sweet)

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 loaf Texas toast

1/4 cup butter

Preheat your skillet on your grill or your stove to a medium heat. Melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter in your skillet. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt. Dip bread, one at a time, into the mixture. Soak the bread for at least 10 seconds. Add the soaked bread to your skillet and cook until each side is golden brown. If you’re making a bunch of French toast, feel free to keep them warm after cooking by placing them on the grill over indirect heat. Serve immediately with butter and maple syrup or powdered sugar. If you really want to change it up, drizzle some caramel sauce and pecans for a spectacular fall treat.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect wanted
A local business helps pay six months of mortgage for a family in need of financial assistance.
Wausau business gives life-changing surprise to family following freak accident
Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to...
Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy
Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident
The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
Taco Bell submits proposal to build restaurant in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Up and down temperatures for the next several times. We'll see the 80s this weekend, and jump...
First Alert Weather: Up & down temperatures ahead
A Need to be Heard 9/16/2021
A Need to be Heard 9/16/2021
Mexican Independence Day 9/16/2021
Mexican Independence Day 9/16/2021
El Tequila Salsa, Wausau
Cultural Conversations: Wausau Mexican restaurant honors Mexican Independence Day