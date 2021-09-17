Grilling with Sunrise 7: Pumpkin spice french toast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

1 cup milk (Whole milk or 1/2 and 1/2 work best, but any milk will do)

3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling or your French toast will turn out extra sweet)

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 loaf Texas toast

1/4 cup butter

Preheat your skillet on your grill or your stove to a medium heat. Melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter in your skillet. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt. Dip bread, one at a time, into the mixture. Soak the bread for at least 10 seconds. Add the soaked bread to your skillet and cook until each side is golden brown. If you’re making a bunch of French toast, feel free to keep them warm after cooking by placing them on the grill over indirect heat. Serve immediately with butter and maple syrup or powdered sugar. If you really want to change it up, drizzle some caramel sauce and pecans for a spectacular fall treat.

