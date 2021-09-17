Advertisement

Enbridge ordered to pay $3 million for groundwater leak

FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators have ordered Enbridge to pay more than $3 million for allegedly violating state environmental law by piercing a groundwater aquifer during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline.

The state Department of Natural Resources says Enbridge, while working near Clearbrook last January, dug too deeply into the ground and pierced an artesian aquifer which resulted in a 24 million gallon groundwater leak and endangered nearby wetlands.

Enbridge’s 340-mile Line 3 pipeline will carry Canadian crude across northern Minnesota to the company’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The pipeline, opposed by environmental groups and some Ojibwe tribes, is 90 % complete.

