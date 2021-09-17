Advertisement

Colby-Abbotsford football game cancelled, teams hope to play later in the year

(WEAU)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -Friday night’s Colby-Abbotsford football has been cancelled due to health protocols on the Abbotsford team.

Six varsity Falcons players were sent home sick today, leaving them without enough players for the game. Head coach Jake Knapmiller tells NewsChannel 7 the issue is not COVID-related.

One of the most highly anticipated games of the year will have to wait at the very least. The Marawood Conference rivals are both undefeated and ranked in the top-5 of Division 6 at the moment.

The schools hope to reschedule the game during their non-conference week, which both teams have on Friday, October 1.

