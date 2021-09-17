Advertisement

3 babies recently born to Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

(Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — There’s new life at the Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin where more than 12,000 Afghan refugees are staying.

Fort McCoy spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips says three babies have been born to Afghan evacuees in recent days. She declined to provide more details on the births, including whether the babies were born on base or at a local hospital.

Roughly 12,500 Afghan refugees are temporarily staying at Fort McCoy as of this week.

The installation is one of eight military bases in the U.S. that is housing refugees who fled from Afghanistan after the Taliban toppled Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect wanted
A local business helps pay six months of mortgage for a family in need of financial assistance.
Wausau business gives life-changing surprise to family following freak accident
Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to...
Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy
The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
Taco Bell submits proposal to build restaurant in Rib Mountain
Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident

Latest News

Dr. Alan Sorkey receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in...
What to know about mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the VA
Pittsville FFA’s Cranberry Tours begin Sept. 24
Mural design
Mural for Hume water reservoir to be discussed at Marshfield Plan Commission meeting on Tuesday
Colby-Abbotsford football game cancelled, teams hope to play later in the year