Wisconsin River Woodcarvers show returns to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin River Woodcarvers is bringing back their Woodcarving Show, Competition and Sale for the 20th year. The event will take place at the Stevens Point Holiday Inn and Convention Center Stevens Point.

In addition to vendors offering finished products as well as roughouts, there will be demonstrations in breakout banquet rooms. They are also offering a raffle with over 100 prizes.

“Probably what people are looking forward to seeing are mainly the birds – ducks and things or other mammals. But there are an awful lot of caricatures which are small figures like this. You’ve got some relief carving like this one here,” said show PR and Marketing Director Jerry Uher.

Uher said there will be a great variety of carvings to see. There will be decoy-like animal carvings such as game birds. Caricatures will also be in great supply and holiday ornaments. Master carvers will have impressive busts and other statuary.

For show Chair Ron O’Kray, the art form takes on special meaning in an historical context.

“There’s a whole history of love spoons that were carved years ago by a young guy to give to a young lady he was interested in. And I started carving and carving those – different designs of them. Our dining room table at home has over 100 different styles of love spoons on the table,” O’Kray said.

The show is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5.00, with kids 12 and under free.

