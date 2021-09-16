Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Konieczny
Abbotsford baby sitter gets prison time for neglecting children in her care
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
A local business helps pay six months of mortgage for a family in need of financial assistance.
Wausau business gives life-changing surprise to family following freak accident
John Dennee resigned as Forest County Sheriff on Sept. 5.
Forest County Sheriff resigns, says ‘It’s time’
Tomahawk man killed in Ashland County crash identified

Latest News

Quick recipes with protein-packed beef great for busy families
Quick recipes with protein-packed beef great for busy families
Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
Cheeseburger Macaroni and English Muffin Cheeseburger Pizzas
Quick and easy Wisconsin beef recipes perfect for those busy weekday nights
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Father, police ask for help in search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend