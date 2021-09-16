Advertisement

Taco Bell submits proposal to build restaurant in Rib Mountain

The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition that's been circulating this summer.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town Board could approve a plan next week to allow Taco Bell to open a restaurant in Rib Mountain.

The location would be located east of Culver’s on what is currently a vacant lot. It would be between Lilac Avenue and Swan Avenue.

If approved at Tuesday’s meeting, the location would likely not open until late spring or early summer of 2022.

