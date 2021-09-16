Taco Bell submits proposal to build restaurant in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town Board could approve a plan next week to allow Taco Bell to open a restaurant in Rib Mountain.

The location would be located east of Culver’s on what is currently a vacant lot. It would be between Lilac Avenue and Swan Avenue.

If approved at Tuesday’s meeting, the location would likely not open until late spring or early summer of 2022.

