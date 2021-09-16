Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect wanted

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs (pictured on the left) remains at-large in a quadruple homicide investigation in Dunn County, Wisconsin.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and another person is wanted in a quadruple homicide case in northern Dunn County.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) of St. Paul, Minnesota was arrested, according to WEAU-TV. Another suspect, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs of St. Paul is wanted by police. Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities and is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said an SUV with four bodies was found around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the town of Sheridan. The victims were identified as 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm, all of St. Paul, Minn., and 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley of Stillwater, Minn.

A preliminary autopsy report said that all four people died from gunshot wounds.

A motive was not released in the press release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

