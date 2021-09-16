RiverLife Park sculpture pays homage to Wausau’s logging history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-foot tall sculpture now sits along the east bank of the Wisconsin River at RiverLife Park. The sculpture titled “Vertical Log Raft” reflects Wausau’s early history along the Wisconsin River.

The sculpture was brought to Wausau Tuesday morning. Lighting and electrical work will be completed over the next two weeks, with final touches put on the sculpture by the end of the month.

The Wausau Arts Commission received more than 80 submissions from artists all over the world. It selected a proposal from Manka Design Studios (Stephen Manka) from Cleveland.

The piece was donated by The Walter Alexander Foundation.

A formal dedication ceremony will be planned for some time in October. RiverLife Park is located at 1400 N River Dr.

