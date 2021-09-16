Quick and easy Wisconsin beef recipes perfect for those busy weekday nights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents of school-aged children know that during the school year, schedules can get rather busy. That’s why many parents don’t want to spend too much time having to worry about what to make for dinner. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council has two recipes perfect for making dinner in a snap.

Loaded Cheeseburger Macaroni

Ingredients:

1lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef

1cup chopped onion

1clove garlic, finely chopped

3/4 cup hot water

2 cups milk

1box Hamburger Helper™ cheeseburger macaroni

1can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

Directions:

In 12-inch skillet, brown beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain.

Stir in hot water, milk, sauce mix and uncooked pasta (from Hamburger Helper box), tomatoes, relish and mustard. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender.

English Muffin Cheeseburger Pizzas

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)

2 cups pasta sauce (any variety)

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 English muffins, split, toasted

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles, stirring occasionally. Add pasta sauce, onion, bell pepper, Italian seasoning and salt; continue cooking 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

2. Top each muffin half evenly with beef mixture and cheeses. Bake at 400°F 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.

